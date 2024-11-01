Blue in Support of Children’s Grief Awareness Month

This month our blue logo holds a different meaning. From November 1 to 16, our blue logo shows solidarity with children, teens, and families navigating grief in support of Light the Town Blue, an initiative from Seasons Centre for Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

Children’s Grief Awareness Month is all about raising understanding of the needs of grieving youth. While grief affects everyone, young people are sometimes overlooked in their journey through loss. That’s why Light the Town Blue is so important — it lets young people know they aren’t alone and that their feelings are valid.

This simple symbol of support can make a world of difference.

How Can You Join the Cause?

Seasons Centre invites everyone to participate in Light the Town Blue by hanging blue lights in your home or workplace, downloading the official Light the Town Blue poster, and sharing photos on social media. Tag @seasonscentre and use #childrensgrief and #lightupblue to spread the message.

By coming together in this visible way, we can show our support for these “forgotten mourners.”

Barrie Colts Charity Game

Want to take your support a step further? Seasons Centre and the Barrie Colts have partnered to host a Charity Hockey Game on November 16, with proceeds benefiting children and families facing loss. The game includes a chance to win autographed jerseys and exclusive items, and it’s a great opportunity to support an essential cause in our community. To get tickets or explore sponsorship options, visit the Seasons Centre website.

Let’s bring light to grieving children and let them know we’re here for them, one blue light at a time.