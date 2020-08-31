Linda Hamilton’s Twin Sister And Body Double Dies At 63

Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, has died at the age of 63.

An obituary released in the Burlington County Times states that Freas “unexpectedly passed away” on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Freas appeared alongside her twin sister in 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” serving as a double. Her sister starred in the film as Sarah Connor. Leslie was featured in a scene where she portrayed her sister’s reflection in a mirror.

Linda has starred in three “Terminator” movies since 1984

Freas worked as an ER nurse before later becoming a hospice nurse. She was born in Salisbury, Maryland, in 1956.

“Leslie was the consummate caretaker and devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others,” reads her obituary. She was also an avid “fisherwoman.”