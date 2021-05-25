Lindsay Lohan Gets An Acting Gig In Netflix Christmas Romantic Comedy!

Because nothing says Holiday season like Lohan! Seriously, back in the day, Lohan had some pretty solid rolls.

Netflix has been dipping into Christmas themed movies in recent years with original titles like “Jingle Jangle,” “A Christmas Prince,” “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Princess Switch” (inspired by Lohan’s “The Parent Trap”) have become instant (and repeatable) holiday classics.

Lohan is set to play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” The rest of the cast has not yet been announced.

Lohan had some pretty strong roles in the past including the reboot of “Parent Trap.” She later starred in the remake of “Freaky Friday” and of course there was “Mean Girls.”