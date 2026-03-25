Lion King Composer Takes Legal Action Over Comedy Bit

A Grammy-winning South African composer behind the famous opening chant in The Lion King is taking legal action against a comedian, claiming his work has been misrepresented.

Lebohang Morake, better known as Lebo M, says Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, who

performs as Learnmore Jonasi, incorrectly translated the iconic chant during a podcast and in his stand-up routine.

The chant, featured at the start of Disney’s 1994 animated film and used again in the 2019 remake and stage productions, is a key part of the movie’s identity.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles earlier this month, Morake believes Jonasi deliberately twisted the meaning of the lyrics for comedic effect.

He also claims the comedian mocked the cultural importance of the chant through exaggerated performances.

The disagreement has picked up traction online, with both men addressing the situation on social media.

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Jonasi had translated the opening line sung in Zulu and Xhosa during his act, but the composer argues the version was inaccurate and damaging.

Disney’s official translation of the famous line “Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba” is: “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”