Turns out the only thing that wasn't dancing on the ceiling... was Lionel.

Fans got an unexpected surprise at Lionel Richie's concert in Minnesota this week, when the music icon had to end the show early after feeling dizzy on stage.

The 77-year-old singer was about 55 minutes into his performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul when he suddenly sat down during his hit Dancing on the Ceiling.

Speaking to the crowd with his trademark sense of humour, Richie said, "One thing I've learned after all these years in the business... when you're feeling dizzy, sit your butt down." He then joked it was the first time he'd ever performed the song sitting down, adding, "That's a bad sign."

BREAKING: Lionel Ritchie concert in St Paul at Grand Casino Arena canceled mid-show. Ritchie sat down on stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling”, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, “Three Times a Lady”, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return. pic.twitter.com/RNalkYHnmG — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 25, 2026

Richie remained seated while performing Three Times a Lady before announcing an intermission. His band stayed on stage for several minutes, but about 40 minutes later, fans were told the concert would not continue.

No official word has been released on what caused the dizziness or how Richie is doing, but fans are hoping the music legend gets plenty of rest before returning to the stage.

Canadian fans will also be watching closely, as the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour is set to stop at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre on July 4.