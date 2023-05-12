Lionel Richie Says Sex, Not Surgery Keeps Him Looking Young

Lionel Richie who is now 73 years old says the secret to his youthfulness is lots of sex, not plastic surgery!

Lionel is up all night long! LOL!

Lionel was asked at the Hollywood Beauty Awards how he looks after himself.

He responded to the question, ‘Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat. I know it’s boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.’

Lionel isn’t the only one who suggests a bedroom workout to help your heart. Sexual health experts say the same thing…

One doctor points out that ‘Sex can have several positive effects on physical and mental health, which may indirectly influence the ageing process, making people feel better (and younger)!’

‘Sex can involve physical exertion, which may provide some benefits similar to exercise,’ the doctor says.

‘Regular physical activity helps improve blood circulation, enhance muscle tone, and promote a healthy complexion, potentially contributing to a more youthful appearance.