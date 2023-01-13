Lisa Marie, the Only Daughter of Elvis has Died

Presley was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home Thursday.

Priscilla’s rep released a statement saying in part, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.”

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

This tragic event comes days after Lisa Marie’s appearance at the Golden Globes.

The Presley women attended the awards on Tuesday to watch Austin Butler score an award for his portrayal of The King in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic.

Elvis died in 1977 of cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 42. A toxicology report released weeks after his death showed various prescription drugs in his blood. Lisa Maria was nine when her father died.

Lisa Maria would have celebrated her 55th birthday on February 1st.

Lisa Marie became the sole heir to Elvis’ estimated $100 million estate in 1993 when she turned 25. In 2004, she sold 85% of it.

Did Lisa Marie die of a broken heart?

She had four children, including a son, Benjamin Keough, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 27 on July 12, 2020.

In an essay for People magazine about the overwhelming grief she continues to feel over her son’s sudden death, Presley said she and her three daughters were “completely detonated and destroyed” by his death.

“We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone,” Lisa Marie added.

WHAT IS BROKEN HEART SYNDROME?

Broken heart syndrome is a heart condition that’s often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions. The condition also can be triggered by a serious physical illness or surgery. Broken heart syndrome is often a temporary condition. But some people may continue to feel unwell after the heart is healed.

People with broken heart syndrome may have sudden chest pain or think they’re having a heart attack. Broken heart syndrome affects just part of the heart. It briefly interrupts the way the heart pumps blood. The rest of the heart continues to work as usual. Sometimes the heart contracts more forcefully.