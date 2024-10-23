The List of Regrets: What People Wish They Had Done Differently

Regret can sneak up on us, especially when we think about the things we didn’t do rather than what we did.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults across different generations revealed that a majority of people harbour regrets about missed opportunities rather than mistakes they made. Only 11% of those surveyed said they live life with no regrets at all—leaving the rest of us with plenty to reflect on.

Missed Opportunities: The “What Ifs” That Haunt Us

Whether it’s not speaking up in a crucial moment, skipping out on quality time with family, or not chasing after our dreams, these lost chances seem to pile up. On average, people miss out on:

Three opportunities to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip

Four chances to ask out their crush

Six moments where they failed to deliver the perfect comeback in an argument

These are the things we carry with us, wondering how life might’ve been different if we had just taken that leap.

Related: Some of People’s Biggest Wedding Regrets!

The Regret of Actions We Did Take

Of course, some regrets are based on things we actually did but wish we hadn’t. The top offenders for most adults include:

Spending money on unnecessary purchases

Getting into arguments with friends or family

Saying something that didn’t need to be said

Over the years, people also accumulate regrets from sending an average of five angry text messages they wish they could take back, and two breakups that still leave them wondering, “What if?”

Regret Knows No Age

Nearly one-third of baby boomers hold onto regrets that stretch back over three decades. These memories resurface at least three times a month, showing that time doesn’t always heal all wounds.

Meanwhile, millennials’ oldest regrets span about 11 years, but they think about them more frequently—nearly once a week. It seems like the younger generation just can’t shake those haunting "what could have been" moments.

Fun Fact: Regret Often Strikes at Night

Most of our regrets seem to pop up in the dead of night. Whether it’s regretting not going to bed at a reasonable hour, eating too many snacks, or saying the wrong thing during an argument, these thoughts have a way of creeping into our minds just before bed. And sometimes, those late-night regrets linger into the morning, especially when they involve a loved one.

Regret is a universal feeling, and while we can’t change the past, recognizing our regrets may help us take action in the future. Whether it’s making that call to a friend or going after the job you’ve been dreaming about, life’s too short to let missed chances pile up.