LISTEN: Bruno Mars Drops First Single As Part Of Duo ‘Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, also known together as Silk Sonic, have dropped the first single off their upcoming album. ‘Leave The Door Open’ is a smooth R&B track.

Last month, Bruno Mars announced that he and Anderson .Paak were coming together to become a duo.

Listen to the new song below:



YouTube / Bruno Mars

He also has a new clothing line named after his alter ego, Ricky Regal, for Lacoste. It features unisex 70s-style tracksuits, sliders, sunglasses.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is the name of the new album. This will be the first album for Bruno Mars since 2016’s 24K Magic, which won him six Grammy awards.

Main Image via Twitter / @BrunoMars