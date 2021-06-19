Listen Live

LISTEN: Ed Sheeran Releases Tease Of New Single ‘Bad Habits’

New single set to drop on Friday, June 25.

By Host Blogs, Jocelyn, Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Ed Sheeran is set to drop a new single on Friday, called ‘Bad Habits.’ While we wait, he gave us a little tease on TikTok.

Ed will be playing mini-set at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show, which will be filmed at his home on Portman Road, Ipswich Town on Saturday, June 26.

“Bad Habits” will come out in full the previous day, June 25.

This song will mark his first official release since his 2019 No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Listen to the tease below:

@edsheeran

how it started vs how it's going

♬ Bad Habits 25th June link in bio – Ed Sheeran

To me, it sounds very classic Ed Sheeran, with brilliant lyrics and a catchy tune.

