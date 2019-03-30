LISTEN: Jocelyn Interviews Local Stars In This Year’s Dancing With Easter Seals Stars Barrie

Last year, I participated in one of the most rewarding experiences of my life: Barrie’s Dancing With Easter Seals Stars. It was where us “local stars” were paired up with professional dancers from Lakeside Dance Studio and learned two dance routines. We then performed them in front of hundreds at Liberty North, all to raise money for Easter Seals kids. These are kids with physical disabilities and money raised sent these deserving children to have the experience of a lifetime at a fully accessible Easter Seals camp.

So this year, I invited two of the local stars participating in this year’s event in to the studio for a chat about their experiences. Theresa Kerr and Brady McDonald tell us about the whole process from the dance lessons to the fundraising to the event itself.

You won’t want to miss this incredible event!

Friday, April 5, 2019

Liberty North, 100 Caplan Avenue, Barrie

5:30 p.m.

Donate and get your tickets here.