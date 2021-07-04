LISTEN: Taylor Swift Gives Lead Vocals On New ‘Big Red Machine’ Track, ‘Renegade’
The new duo consists of Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, collaborators from her most recent albums
Taylor Swift has a new song called ‘Renengade’ with a couple of her collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, from her two pandemic albums. The two guys have created a duo called ‘Big Red Machine’ and their latest single, says it features Taylor Swift. But basically it’s all Taylor Swift. So I feel like it should be ‘Taylor Swift feat. Big Red Machine.’ But…details. It could just as easily be a song off of Evermore or Folklore. The guys do instrumentals for the most part along with some backing vocals while Taylor covers the main vocals. Check it out below:
YouTube / Big Red Machine