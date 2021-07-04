LISTEN: Taylor Swift Gives Lead Vocals On New ‘Big Red Machine’ Track, ‘Renegade’

Taylor Swift has a new song called ‘Renengade’ with a couple of her collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, from her two pandemic albums. The two guys have created a duo called ‘Big Red Machine’ and their latest single, says it features Taylor Swift. But basically it’s all Taylor Swift. So I feel like it should be ‘Taylor Swift feat. Big Red Machine.’ But…details. It could just as easily be a song off of Evermore or Folklore. The guys do instrumentals for the most part along with some backing vocals while Taylor covers the main vocals. Check it out below:



YouTube / Big Red Machine