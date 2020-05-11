Little Richard, Legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer Has Died

He called himself the architect of rock ’n’ roll and rightly so, creating groundbreaking sounds and introducing the world to a little song called “Tutti Frutti” in the 1950’s.

Hits in the 1950’s and 60’s included “Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Lucille.”

The Macon, Georgia, native had a long career after that saw him becoming one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, getting a street named after him in his home town and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1993 Grammys.

Richard succumbed to cancer over the weekend, he was 87.