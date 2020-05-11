Little Richard, Legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Pioneer Has Died
His music will live on forever, R.I.P.
He called himself the architect of rock ’n’ roll and rightly so, creating groundbreaking sounds and introducing the world to a little song called “Tutti Frutti” in the 1950’s.
Hits in the 1950’s and 60’s included “Good Golly, Miss Molly” and “Lucille.”
The Macon, Georgia, native had a long career after that saw him becoming one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, getting a street named after him in his home town and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 1993 Grammys.
Richard succumbed to cancer over the weekend, he was 87.