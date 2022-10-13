Little Things Can Go A Long Way!

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the things in life where you don’t need too much of it to reap the benefits.

The poll found that 72 percent of people think it’s the little things in life that can often bring the most joy!

The study also revealed the little things people do to bring them joy, including hanging out with friends, playing games and indulging in a delicious meal.

Having a catch-up with someone on the phone, changing the bedsheets and having a sweet treat, are also featured among the small actions that can brighten a day.

Top 15 Things Where A Little Bit Goes A Long Way!

1. A smile

2. Laughter

3. A compliment

4. A free drink

5. Respect

6. Brisk walk outdoors

7. Flowers

8. A piece of chocolate

9. Confidence

10. A joke

11. A birthday card

12. A power nap

13. A candle

14. A biscuit

15. A dream