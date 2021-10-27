Live-Action Barbie Movie Starring Ryan Gosling And Margot Robbie!

Two of the most perfect celebrities in the world will co-star in a new Live-Action Barbie movies from Warner Bros.

Robbie was first linked to the “Barbie” film almost three years ago when her casting was announced back in January 2019.

The film has faced multiple delays, due to conflicting schedules and the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Margot and Ryan promise this movie will be nothing like anything we could expect!

Perhaps Hollywood could have gone in a totally different direction this time… Who needs a Ken doll with rock hard abs and super skinny Barbie… I want a Ken with a dad bod and a nicotine addiction, and I want a Barbie with stretch marks and a tramp stamp! Just saying!