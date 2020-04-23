LIVE Animal Cams at Smithsonian’s National Zoo
Take a peak behind the gates of one of America's oldest Zoo's
The National Zoological Park, owned by the Smithsonian Institution was founded it 1889. The Zoo and it’s keepers provide engaging experiences with animals and create and share knowledge to save wildlife and habitats.
During this isolation period Zoo Keepers have provided home school students with a unique look behind the gates.
Cheetah Cam
Echo is a new Mom, she gave birth to 4 cubs on April 8. Check out the “Cub Cam” to see Echo and her cubs.
Elephant Cam
Lion Cam
Giant Panda Cam
Naked Mole-Rat Cam
Click here for ‘Educational Webcam Activities’
