LIVE Animal Cams at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

The National Zoological Park, owned by the Smithsonian Institution was founded it 1889. The Zoo and it’s keepers provide engaging experiences with animals and create and share knowledge to save wildlife and habitats.

During this isolation period Zoo Keepers have provided home school students with a unique look behind the gates.

LIVE Animal Cams

Cheetah Cam

Echo is a new Mom, she gave birth to 4 cubs on April 8. Check out the “Cub Cam” to see Echo and her cubs.

Elephant Cam

Lion Cam

Giant Panda Cam

Naked Mole-Rat Cam

Click here for ‘Educational Webcam Activities’