Live Nation Concert Week returns with $25 all-in tickets to thousands of shows

Live Nation Concert Week is back from May 10 through May 16, 2023, with tickets to over 3,500 Live Nation shows from over 300 artists at the low price of just $25 each.

If you’re a concert lover, or you WANT to become more of a concert-goer, this is the perfect time to get started. This amazing value, for a one-week-only offer of just $25 all-in tickets means you can fill your entire year with tons of different shows.

How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16, fans can go HERE to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labelled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the tickets to their cart and head to the checkout. Fans can filter their search by events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

Don’t forget, Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue. Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

Concerts this week include:

Seal at Massey Hall-Tuesday, May 16th

Walk off the Earth tomorrow at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Crowned House-Budweiser Stage, Saturday, May 27th

Taylor Swift Party-Danforth Music Hall Friday, June 9th

Amanda Marshall- Massey Hall Saturday, June 17th

LL Cool J at Scotia Bank Arena Thursday, June 29th