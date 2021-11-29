“UNDERRATED” ADVANTAGES OF LIVING ALONE!

There are some obvious advantages of living alone, like not having to share space, and really, not having to share anything, ever.

And the idea of not having to pick up after other humans sounds delightful!

So someone recently asked the Internet for some underrated perks of living by yourself, and there were some good responses. Here are the highlights:

1. Never having to wait for the bathroom.

2. Total control overheat and air conditioning, both comfort AND costs.

3. Every item in your home is exactly where you left it the last time you used it.

4. The whole place is your bed. You can fall asleep anywhere.

5. Dieting is a lot easier because you’re the only one you buy food for.

6. You can walk around with no pants, and use the bathroom with the door open.

7. You know exactly what state your home is going to be in when you come home.

8. Silence.

The disadvantage to living alone!

The list was so comprehensive that people wondered if there were ANY disadvantages. Which there are. Like, it can be a lot more expensive, you have to handle ALL the chores and maintenance, and there’s no one to take care of you if you’re sick or injured.