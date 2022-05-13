When Lizzo teased she was releasing new music, you could collectively hear her audience say that it was “About Damn Time”!

It had been almost a year since her collaboration with Cardi B, so we were ready for new music! Her new single is a disco-infused bop that immediately captured the attention of users on TikTok.

But just a week after it was released, TikToker @jaedengomezz published a video of her dancing to the song. The dance immediately took off. Since then, more than 800,000 videos on the platform have used that song and done the dance.

Watch The Original “About Damn Time” Dance Video

No matter what algorithm you’ve fallen into, it’s impossible to scroll through the app without seeing at least one video of someone dancing to the second verse of the song.

You’d think it would get annoying … but people are still here for it!

About Lizzo’s New Song

This song may have gone viral online, but it has yet to result in the song cracking the top 10 on the charts.

This latest single from Lizzo so far has over 13 million streams during the week ending May 5, earning it the No. 31 spot on the streaming services’ global top songs chart.

The message in this song is right in line with Lizzo’s brand of positivity and fun. For many, the last couple of years have felt heavy. From the pandemic, political instability, and other ongoing global issues, people’s mental health has been affected in a big way. In an interview with New Music Daily, Lizzo said, “It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out of this pandemic. It’s about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the Champagne.”

The popularity of this song has not fallen on deaf ears to Lizzo. She has done the viral dance several times and posted compilations of others doing it, wrote that “y’all got me crying over here” because she’s never had a viral dance to one of her songs before.

Learn The “About Damn Time” TikTok Dance

If you’re here, you’ likely looking to learn how to do the dance.

RELATED: Learn how to do the other viral TikTok dance “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes …

There’s so many tutorials online, and many of them are not helpful. But we did the hard work and found one that does a good job at teaching the dance. TikToker @koristutorials061 dedicates much of her feed to teaching people how to do the various dance trends.

So here’s how to do the dance:

Watch The Music Video For “About Damn Time”