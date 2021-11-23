At his home outside Nashville, it doesn’t take long for country music artist Walker Hayes to state the obvious: “There ain’t nothing fancy about my studio.” And yet, in this room not even big enough for a bed, he laid down one of the biggest hits of the year.

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night

Got that Bourbon Street Steak with the Oreo Shake

Get some whipped cream on the top, too

Two straws, one check, girl, I got you…”

“Fancy Like” put Hayes at the top of the Country charts … and put Applebee’s on the tip of almost everyone’s tongue.

Hayes has said in various interviews, “I think we all thought, this is either going to end your career or just explode it, you know? But we didn’t know.”

It wasn’t just the hook; it was the infectious dance that Walker’s daughter invented to go along with it.

Hayes said it took him a long time to get the moves down. His daughter, Lela, confirmed: “Dad could not do this thing – just cross, middle, up!”

Watch The “Fancy Like” Dance On TikTok

After he posted it on TikTok, the song – and the dance – blew up. People everywhere started doing it. And Applebee’s was quick to catch the viral wave:

The Oreo Shake was actually off the menu when the song hit big – but Applebee’s has now been forced to put it back on.

Hayes said, “I can’t wait to have grandkids and bring them here, and I’m just going to brag the whole time and be like, ‘This is good, right? You know why it lives here? Because I brought it back!'”

“Fancy Like” wasn’t written to be a jingle – it’s more like a journal entry. Hayes is an Applebee’s regular, and when you have six mouths to feed, fancy is relative. He doesn’t live in a mansion in Nashville, but a sensible home in a sensible neighborhood out in the country. He and his wife, Laney, moved here from Alabama 17 years ago, and Walker got a record deal almost immediately.

Dustin Stephens, Steven Tyler – CBS News