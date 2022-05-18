Lizzo Comes to HBO Max This Fall

Lizzo will share her life story in her own words in a new documentary heading to HBO Max this fall called ” Lizzo: About Damn Time”

The film was announced on Wednesday and the documentary shares her inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her rise with an close look into the moments that shaped her rise to fame (Which she admits did not come easy), success, love, and stardom world-wide.

Lizzo: “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started.”