Lizzo Comes to HBO Max This Fall
It's about damn time!
Lizzo will share her life story in her own words in a new documentary heading to HBO Max this fall called ” Lizzo: About Damn Time”
The film was announced on Wednesday and the documentary shares her inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her rise with an close look into the moments that shaped her rise to fame (Which she admits did not come easy), success, love, and stardom world-wide.
Lizzo: “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started.”
“From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”
Lizzo will also serve as executive producer on the documentary.
She also has a long awaited LP coming out this July followed by a tour which will land her in Toronto Oct 7th at the Scotiabank arena.