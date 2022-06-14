Lizzo Changes Lyrics To “GRRRLS” After Online Backlash

Lizzo is listening and is willing to change. We STAN.

The “About Damn Time” singer has quickly responded to calls to update one of the lyrics in her latest single, “GRRRLS” which released on Friday.

Criticism from the disabled community and advocates involved one word, considered an “ablelist slur”.

The lyric in question:

“Hold my bag/ Do you see this s—?/ I’m a sp-z/ I’m about to knock somebody out”

In the United Kingdom and Australia, the word spaz is considered to be a slur, but in North America, it is accepted as short for freaking out.

Advocate for the disabled community Hannah Diviney tweeted an explanation why she was hurt:

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

Fellow disability advocate Shelby also chimed in on Twitter saying the point of changing the lyric isn’t to “cancel” the singer:

I've seen a few comments across the internet talking about "Cancelling Lizzo" and that's not what we want – we want to educate her and have the word changed — Shelby 🖤 (@Shelbykinsxo) June 12, 2022

Monday afternoon, Lizzo posted on Twitter that she is changing the song:

Hannah Diviney quote tweeted Lizzo’s update, celebrating:

I’m going to cry 😭 Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world ❤️. You’re a real true ally https://t.co/RbQCbAwpR6 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 13, 2022

This is what being an ally truly means, to listen, understand, and change as a result. You have to love Lizzo learning from the mistake and growing as a result.

Lizzo’s upcoming album Special, which drops July 15th, includes the smash hit single About Damn Time. Hopefully the updated version of GRRRLS climbs the chart!