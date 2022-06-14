Lizzo Changes Lyrics To “GRRRLS” After Online Backlash
Lizzo updated her latest single "GRRRLS" after advocates from the disabled community pointed out the ablest slur in one of her lyrics.
Lizzo is listening and is willing to change. We STAN.
The “About Damn Time” singer has quickly responded to calls to update one of the lyrics in her latest single, “GRRRLS” which released on Friday.
Criticism from the disabled community and advocates involved one word, considered an “ablelist slur”.
The lyric in question:
“Hold my bag/ Do you see this s—?/ I’m a sp-z/ I’m about to knock somebody out”
In the United Kingdom and Australia, the word spaz is considered to be a slur, but in North America, it is accepted as short for freaking out.
Advocate for the disabled community Hannah Diviney tweeted an explanation why she was hurt:
Fellow disability advocate Shelby also chimed in on Twitter saying the point of changing the lyric isn’t to “cancel” the singer:
Monday afternoon, Lizzo posted on Twitter that she is changing the song:
Hannah Diviney quote tweeted Lizzo’s update, celebrating:
This is what being an ally truly means, to listen, understand, and change as a result. You have to love Lizzo learning from the mistake and growing as a result.
Lizzo’s upcoming album Special, which drops July 15th, includes the smash hit single About Damn Time. Hopefully the updated version of GRRRLS climbs the chart!