LOL and OMG: Are You Coming Off as a Phony?

A recent study suggests it might be time to reconsider how often you use those shorthand phrases. It turns out, throwing in too many "LOLs" or "OMGs" could be giving off the wrong impression — making you seem less genuine.

The Surprising Truth About Abbreviations

Researchers studied text exchanges from more than 5,000 people and found that those who frequently used abbreviations were often seen as insincere. This finding came as a bit of a shock, even to the researchers themselves, who assumed these phrases would come across as friendly and casual. However, it turns out that shorthand can make people feel like you’re not truly invested in the conversation.

So, if you want to show you really find something funny or meaningful, full sentences are your best bet. Rather than typing "LOL," try saying something like "I’m cracking up" or "That’s hilarious!" It can help your message feel more authentic and connected.

Context Matters

The impact of using abbreviations depends on your relationship with the recipient. Dropping a quick "LOL" in a conversation with your best friend? Totally fine. But using it with someone you just started dating? It could be seen as impersonal.

Interestingly, the study also revealed that nearly everyone uses abbreviations at least occasionally — 99% of participants admitted to it. So, don’t stress too much about never using them. Just be mindful of how they might come across, especially when building new connections.

In a world where digital communication is king, even small choices like this can make a difference in how others perceive you. So next time you’re tempted to type "LOL," consider typing out your full reaction instead. It might just show you care a little more.