Lola Young Cancels All Performances ‘For the Foreseeable Future’ After On-Stage Collapse

British singer Lola Young is hitting pause — on touring, performing, and pretty much everything else — after a terrifying on-stage moment left fans shaken.

The 24-year-old, best known for her soulful hit “Messy,” announced on Instagram that she’s “going away for a while” and cancelling all upcoming shows “for the foreseeable future.”

A Scary Moment on Stage

The announcement comes just days after Young reportedly collapsed mid-performance at a music festival in Queens, New York. Videos from the event quickly circulated online, with fans expressing shock and concern.

Shortly after, Young reassured everyone that she was “doing okay now,” but admitted she needed time to rest and recover.

According to her website, Young had a busy fall ahead — with concerts planned across the U.K., followed by a North American tour that included stops in Canada and the U.S. through early December. Ticket holders have been told they’ll receive full refunds for the cancelled dates.

Stepping Back to Heal

While the statement didn’t go into detail, Young has been open in the past about her struggles with mental health and addiction — something many fans have praised her for speaking about so honestly.

The decision to take a break, while disappointing to fans, is being met with an outpouring of support online, with followers encouraging her to focus on her health.

Her message to fans was short but heartfelt: “I love you all. I’ll see you again when I can.”

From “Messy” to Mindful

Lola’s 2024 has been a rollercoaster — from being nominated for Social Song of the Year at the American Music Awards to now stepping away from the spotlight.

But in an industry that often glorifies burnout, it’s refreshing to see a young artist choosing to prioritize her wellbeing over her workload.

So while fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear her sing live, the message behind her music still stands — sometimes life gets messy, and that’s okay.