LOLA YOUNG IS COMING TO TORONTO FOR TWO SHOWS 🎤

If “Messy” has been living rent-free in your brain for the past two years, good news: Lola Young is coming to Toronto.

The British singer has announced her Everything Begins Tour, including two nights at Massey Hall on April 15 and 16, 2027.

Young exploded thanks to “Messy,” which went viral on TikTok, became a massive international hit and earned her the 2026 Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Her North American tour includes 17 dates, beginning April 6 in Nashville and wrapping up May 4 in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Lola Young Shares First Update Since Stage Collapse

Canada gets three shows:

Toronto: April 15 & 16 at Massey Hall

Vancouver: April 29 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Presale begins Wednesday, October 7 at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices haven't been announced yet.