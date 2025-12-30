Lola Young Shares First Update Since Stage Collapse

The singer was recently spotted at Lily Allen’s Christmas party

After blowing up with her TikTok smash Messy, 2025 quickly became a lot for Lola Young. While her career skyrocketed, the internet did what the internet does best: scrutinized her relentlessly for simply existing, breathing, and being a woman with opinions.

As she prepared to release her album I'm Only F**king Myself, the pressure ramped up. Online commentary turned loud, personal, and exhausting. Then, in September, everything came to a head when Young collapsed mid-performance, prompting her to cancel all upcoming appearances and step away to focus on her health.

RELATED: Lola Young Cancels All Performances ‘For the Foreseeable Future’ After On-Stage Collapse

Since then, she’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Until now.

Over the weekend, Young shared her first public update via Instagram, thanking fans for the “time and space” they’ve given her while she works on her mental health. She wrote that the support she’s received has meant more than words can explain, adding that she’s felt genuinely held by her audience during a tough stretch.

In a hopeful note, she shared that she plans to gradually return to performing, saying she still wants to pursue her dreams, just at a pace that actually makes sense. “Life is a journey,” she wrote. “Nothing is perfect, but today I am doing well.”

And honestly, that might be the most refreshing update of all.

Young was also recently spotted at a Christmas party hosted by Lily Allen, which feels like a very soft-launch way of re-entering the world. No press tour. No big announcement. Just vibes, healing, and maybe a glass of wine in a festive living room.

If there’s a takeaway here, it’s this: stepping back isn’t failure, and recovery doesn’t need a deadline. Sometimes the strongest move is simply saying, “I’m not there yet… but I’m getting there.”