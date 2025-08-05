Loni Anderson, Star of WKRP in Cincinnati, Dead at 79 🎙️✨

Loni Anderson — the glamorous, quick-witted receptionist who kept the fictional radio station running (and the guys on their toes) in the classic sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati — has died. She passed away Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital after a prolonged illness, just days shy of her 80th birthday, according to her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan.

A Sitcom Icon

Airing from 1978 to 1982, WKRP in Cincinnati followed a struggling Ohio radio station’s attempt to reinvent itself with rock ’n’ roll. Anderson’s portrayal of Jennifer Marlowe — the smart, confident receptionist who was much more than just a pretty face — became one of TV’s most beloved sitcom characters.

Her performance earned her two Emmy nominations and three Golden Globe nominations, cementing her place in television history.

Life Beyond the Reception Desk

Anderson’s career extended beyond WKRP. She starred opposite Burt Reynolds in the 1983 racing comedy Stroker Ace— and later, in real life, the two became one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples. Their marriage (and eventual messy breakup in 1994) kept them firmly in the tabloid spotlight for years.

A Private Farewell

A private family service will be held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the actress will be laid to rest among fellow entertainment legends.