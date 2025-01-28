Lori Harvey Graces the Cover of Playboy’s First Print Issue in Five Years

Playboy is back in print, and it’s making waves with its new cover star: Lori Harvey, model and daughter of TV legend Steve Harvey. After a five-year hiatus, the iconic magazine is re-entering the print scene bigger, bolder, and with a modern twist.

The Big Announcement

On Thursday, both Lori Harvey and Playboy shared the exciting news on Instagram. The post read, “PLAYBOY returns to print with Lori Harvey on the cover. Preorder today. On stands 02.10.25.” The Spring issue will hit newsstands just in time for Valentine’s Day, bringing fresh energy to the brand that’s evolved significantly over the last decade.

The decision to relaunch the magazine comes after the PLBY Group shifted its focus to digital in 2020. But in 2024, the company teased its plans for a triumphant return, including the revival of the Playmate of the Year title and a global search for a new generation of Playboy Bunnies.

What’s Inside the Issue

In addition to Lori Harvey’s stunning cover shoot, the new issue will feature comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, hot off her hosting gig at the Golden Globes. While details about Glaser’s feature are still under wraps, fans can expect her signature wit and humour to add a unique twist to the magazine.

Playboy is also teasing its Playmate of the Year, who will be revealed during Super Bowl Weekend in New Orleans. The brand has already given fans a sneak peek at the mystery woman, showing clips of her in nothing but a thong, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat, with captions like, “Saddle up.”

Naked Nostalgia Meets Modern Edge

Playboy’s return to print marks a significant moment for a brand steeped in cultural history. With Lori Harvey leading the charge, the magazine is tapping into a younger, more diverse audience while maintaining its iconic status.

Whether it’s for nostalgia or curiosity, fans are sure to grab a copy when it hits shelves on February 10, 2025. Are you ready to saddle up for this new era of Playboy?