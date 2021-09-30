Lori Loughlin Lands First Acting Gig Since College Admission Scandal
Lori Loughlin is heading back to work for the first time since the college admission scandal back in 2019.
Aunt Becky will reprise her TV role as Abigail Staton on the second season of “When Calls the Heart” spinoff series titled “When Hope Calls.”
The two-part season premiere is set to air on December 18 on a new network, GAC Family. The spinoff aired its first season on Hallmark’s streaming platform, Hallmark Movies Now.
In 2019, Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 to help their two daughters gain admission to the University of Southern California.
Loughlin served two months in prison. Giannulli served a five-month sentence at a federal prison in Lompoc, California.