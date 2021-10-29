Lori Loughlin Paid $500K To Cover Tuition For Two College Students!

Lori is looking to make things right again after the college admissions scandal sent her and her husband to jail last year.

Loghlin and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were busted on fraud charges for essentially paying their two daughters’ way into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin is now free, and today, People confirmed that she will pay the full tuition for two unnamed college students, adding up to $500,000.

That is the same amount the couple paid to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither daughter ever participated in the sport.