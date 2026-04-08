Lotto Max Is Getting a Glow-Up… and Your Wallet Noticed 😏

Your dreams of quitting your job, ghosting your alarm clock, and “accidentally” forgetting how to log into work just got… slightly more expensive.

Starting this weekend, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is giving Lotto Max a makeover — and like every makeover, it comes with a price tag.

More Lines, More Money, More… Math?

Here’s the deal:

Tickets are going from $5 to $6 (because inflation said hello 👋)

You now get four lines instead of three

And you’ll pick numbers from 1 to 52 instead of 1 to 50

So technically… yes, you’re getting “more.” Whether your bank account agrees is another story.

RELATED: Barrie woman nets $100,000 with Merry Millions

The Jackpot Got Bigger… But So Did the Odds (Not in a Good Way)

The max jackpot is jumping to a juicy $90 million, which is enough money to:

Buy a cottage

Buy another cottage

Still complain about gas prices in Barrie

BUT… before you start mentally drafting your resignation email:

Odds of winning any prize improved (from 1 in 7 to 1 in 5.8 👏)

Odds of winning the jackpot got slightly worse

So you’re more likely to win something… just maybe not “retire immediately and become a lake person.”

Bonus Prizes: Because Why Not

OLG is also tossing in an extra $100,000 prizes depending on the jackpot:

$10M jackpot = 10 prizes of $100K

$20M jackpot = 20 prizes

$90M jackpot = 90 prizes

It’s like Oprah is running the lottery:

“You get 100 grand! You get 100 grand!”

(…but also maybe nobody gets it if the numbers don’t hit. Minor detail.)

Final Thought

So yes, tickets cost more — but now you get extra lines, bigger jackpots, and slightly better odds of winning something.

Basically, Lotto Max just said:

“Would you like to lose $6 instead of $5… but with ✨more excitement✨?”

And honestly… we’re all still going to buy a ticket.