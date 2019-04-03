Lotto Max Will Be Twice a Week w/ a New Jackpot Increase $$$

Big changes starting May 11th as Lotto Max is expanding.

Lotto Max will be offering draws every Friday AND TUESDAY starting in May

Offering TWO chances to play weekly

The maximum jackpot will also increase; from $60 Million to $70 Million!!

MaxMillions will continue to be added once the jackpot reaches $50 Million

Lotto Max will be adding an extra number to choose from

7 numbers will be drawn, starting May 11th, ranging from 1-50

As a result of the added number, the odds of winning a jackpot jumps from 1 in 28 million to 1 in 33 million.

Keep listening to KoolFM to WIN $100/tickets playing Jackpot Radio for Daily Grand, Lotto 649 & Lotto Max 3 times weekly!