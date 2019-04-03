Lotto Max Will Be Twice a Week w/ a New Jackpot Increase $$$
Odds of winning are changing too...
Big changes starting May 11th as Lotto Max is expanding.
- Lotto Max will be offering draws every Friday AND TUESDAY starting in May
- Offering TWO chances to play weekly
- The maximum jackpot will also increase; from $60 Million to $70 Million!!
- MaxMillions will continue to be added once the jackpot reaches $50 Million
- Lotto Max will be adding an extra number to choose from
- 7 numbers will be drawn, starting May 11th, ranging from 1-50
As a result of the added number, the odds of winning a jackpot jumps from 1 in 28 million to 1 in 33 million.
