Love Actually Cast Will Reunite Next Week For TV Special

The beloved modern Christmas classic is turning 20 next year and to celebrate, a TV special will air next week on ABC.

Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are taking part in the special, along with the film’s writer-director Richard Curtis.

In a promotional clip shared by ABC program “20/20” on Twitter, Diane Sawyer asks the cast to fill in the sentence, “Love actually is…,” to which Grant drolly answers, “Dead!”

The special, which comes a little early, considering the film was released on November 6, 2003, will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the ways people interact, love and connect, and the all-important need for kindness in families and communities.

“The Laughter & Secrets of ‘Love Actually’: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special” airs Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.