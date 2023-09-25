LOVE FALL? THIS “NEW CALENDAR” WOULD GIVE US TWO OF THEM PER YEAR

Summer is officially over. And if you’re someone who always looks forward to autumn, this is for you: How would you like to have TWO of them a year?

A guy in Delaware named Tom Sherman started TheNewCalendar.com. He wants to abandon the current system and switch to a calendar with FIVE seasons: winter, spring, summer, autumn, AND fall.

He doesn’t think our current calendar makes sense because the seasons aren’t equal. Summer is 94 days, and winter is just 89. So in his system, all five seasons are exactly 73 days long.

Currently, the fall lasts 90 days. But on his calendar, fall and autumn makeup 146 days, or 40% of the year. They run from July 28th through December 20th.

None of this is practical, of course. And there’s no chance we’ll do it. So why bother? Partly because he’s annoyed we have to buy new calendars every year. He worked it out so in his system, you’d just buy one and use it forever.