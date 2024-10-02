Loverboy Brings Nostalgic Vibes to New IHOP Commercial with a ‘Weekday’ Twist

The iconic '80s band has partnered with IHOP to give their hit song "Working for the Weekend" a fresh spin. In a brand-new commercial, the classic tune has been cleverly reworked into "Working for the Weekday", all in honour of IHOP’s new weekday House Faves menu.

A Nostalgic Remix for the Breakfast Crowd

The commercial features a fun homage to the original "Working for the Weekend" music video, complete with bandana-wearing maple syrup caddies (yes, you read that right). The lighthearted ad taps into a wave of nostalgia, reminding fans why Loverboy was such a big deal in the first place while promoting IHOP’s latest offerings.

“Working with IHOP to bring our song to life in a fresh, innovative way has been such a rewarding experience,” said Mike Reno, Loverboy’s lead singer. He added that the band has always enjoyed grabbing breakfast at IHOP, so this collaboration felt like a perfect fit.

IHOP’s New House Faves Menu

The campaign highlights IHOP’s weekday House Faves, showing customers that breakfast isn’t just for the weekend. IHOP’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kieran Donahue, explains that this throwback commercial is a fun way to connect with diners: “By leveraging a nostalgia-inducing ‘blast from the past,’ we’re showing guests that everything we do, every decision we make, is for them.”

Loverboy is Hitting the Road

If the commercial has you feeling nostalgic, you can catch Loverboy on tour this fall! After opening for Sammy Hagar’s Best of All Worlds tour this summer, the band is teaming up with Foreigner, Styx, and REO Speedwagon for epic shows. You can check out dates and ticket info on their official website. Sadly, no Canadian Dates at this time.