Low and Slow- How To Properly Do A Rapid Test

A DOCTOR has revealed the correct way to do a Rapid Covid Test, and you’ve probably been doing it wrong this whole time.

Dr. Eric Levi, an ear nose and throat (ENT) surgeon from Melbourne, Australia, shows the proper technique to avoid “poking the brain”.

He also warned that some methods fail to get a proper sample. This could give a falsely negative result if not enough viral particles are collected.

Rapid tests are a key tool for preventing the spread of the virus. They indicate if someone is carrying Covid in less than 30 minutes. But done wrong, the risk of them being inaccurate rises.

Swabbing oneself can be uncomfortable, causing the eyes to water, spluttering and sneezing, and in very rare cases, nosebleeds.

How to properly do Covid test swab

In a video published to Dr. Eric’s TikTok, he explains the anatomy of the nose, revealing the nasal cavity stretches backwards, not upwards. But a lot of people angle the long swab upwards, directing it between the eyes. The swab should go around 2-3cm back and be turned for 12 to 15 seconds, the ENT surgeon said.

How to swab a child

Dr. Eric also showed how to safely perform a Rapid test on a child with the help of his daughter, who he names Moana for the sake of the video.

Dr. Eric enters the swab slowly into Moana’s nose at a horizontal angle, 2-3cm in, gently twirling it a couple of times, before removing it.

Covid rapid test kits always come with instructions on how to perform them.

The NHS kits say children under 12 should be tested by an adult, while those aged 13 to 17 years old can do it themselves with adult supervision.

When testing an under 12, the kits say the swab should be turned five times in the nostril and “no force is needed”.