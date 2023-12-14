Luke Combs Apologizes After Fan Ordered to Pay Him $250,000 in Lawsuit Over Merch
Luke Combs was sick to his stomach yesterday when he found out his lawyers sued a fan in Florida for selling unlicensed merch on Amazon.
A judge ordered her to pay him $250,000, and the $5,500 in her Amazon account was seized.
But yesterday, Luke sent her twice that amount to help with bills. And he’s now selling a $20 tumbler on his website, with all proceeds going to help her out.
Combs explained that he employs a company that “goes after folks – only, supposedly – large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars … running illegal businesses.
“And apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach.”