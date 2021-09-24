No longer just for picking up the kids at school and laying around on the weekend wiping Cheeto dust on your thighs…

Lululemon Scores A Deal To Replace The Bay As Canada’s Olympic Clothing Line! Lululemon will provide our athletes with their clothing for the next four years!

It’s official that our athletes and Paralympic athletes will be sporting Lulus for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games and the 2028 summer games in LA.

It was time for a change, as Hudson’s Bay has been outfitting the athletes since 2006.

This past Olympic Games, the athletes were sporting the “Canadian Tuxedo”. It was made fun of by other media outlets including the New York Times who describes the outfits as “the gang that comes after you if you say you tried watching ‘Schitt’s Creek’ but couldn’t get into it.”

The outfits have been full of stereotypes in the past including in 2018 when the athletes were given a red and black flannel shirt to wear, similar to what a lumberjack would wear.