MAC Cosmetics Will Launch A Whitney Houston Collection Next Year!

MAC Cosmetics will be celebrating all things Whitney through a makeup line due to launch in 2022.

The make-up line will launch at the same time as the release of the biopic of Whitney’s life, I Wanna Dance With Somebody!

According to Whitney’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, the star always wanted a cosmetic line and the late singer’s estate was happy to partner with MAC on this project.

Not many details have been given on the line except that the line will be true to her colours that she loved to work with, including an ‘iconic red.