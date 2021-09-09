Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade To Return With Spectators This Year!

The 95th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off at 9 a.m. this year, with spectators in attendance and a spate of health and safety precautions in place, organizers said Wednesday.

New York City will “manage public viewing locations and safety procedures along designated portions of the route, with access details to be announced,” when the parade kicks off on Nov. 25, organizers said in a press release Wednesday morning.

All participants and staff members will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and participants will be required to wear face coverings — with exceptions for singers, dancers, and musicians as they are performing, the release said.

The total number of participants will be reduced by 10 to 20%, the release noted.