Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter Announce Release Date for 'Bring Your Love' Duet

The wait is almost over for one of 2026’s most unexpected and buzzed-about collaborations.

Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter have officially confirmed the release date for their Coachella debut duet Bring Your Love, and it’s dropping very soon.

The track will be available to stream on Thursday, April 30 at 11 p.m. ET, following weeks of speculation after the pair premiered it live on stage at Coachella.

A Coachella moment fans won’t forget

The collaboration first debuted during Sabrina Carpenter’s second headlining set at Coachella, where Madonna made a surprise appearance. Together, they performed classics like Vogue and Like a Prayer, before introducing their new song Bring Your Love to a packed festival crowd.

It also marked a symbolic moment for Madonna, who returned to Coachella 20 years after her first appearance at the festival.

“Confessions II” era officially underway

The track is expected to appear on , a follow-up to her iconic 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor. The new project is her 15th studio album and her first since 2019’s Madame X.

She’s been steadily teasing the era with new releases and surprise appearances, including a recent club set at West Hollywood venue The Abbey, where she previewed additional tracks from the album.

What fans are saying

Since the Coachella performance, anticipation has only grown. Madonna has already released another album track, I Feel So Free, and the rollout suggests Confessions II is shaping up to be a full return to her dance-pop roots.

Sabrina Carpenter, meanwhile, continues her rise as one of pop’s most in-demand collaborators, adding another major name to her growing list of high-profile moments.

Mark your calendars

Bring Your Love drops Thursday night, with Confessions II officially arriving July 3.