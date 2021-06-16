Madonna Teases ‘Re-invention’ In Her Undies!

Madonna is on Instagram, with a couple of sexy pics. The Material girl is now 62 and fabulous and declared her, “Re-Invention,” wearing just a black bra and black boy shorts.

The caption on social read, “New Life New York Re-Invention,” leading people to think that perhaps a new album is coming or a refresh of her 2004 Re-Invention tour.

Or perhaps this is just a way to keep people engaged as she continues to work on her latest project, a film about her life!