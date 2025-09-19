Madonna’s Next Act: A New Dance Album in 2026

Clear some space on the dance floor (and maybe stretch first, we’re not 20 anymore): Madonna is officially releasing a new album next year.

The Queen of Pop, now 67, confirmed she’s heading back to her roots with a full-on dance record. She’s even reuniting with Warner Records, the label behind her biggest classics like Holiday and Like a Virgin. Basically, it’s giving vintage Madonna, but with a 2026 remix.

Back to the Beat

This will be Madonna’s first studio album in seven years, and she’s pulling in one of her best collaborators: Stuart Price. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he helped produce Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005—an album so iconic, it had millennials spinning in neon legwarmers and glitter eyeliner like their rent depended on it.

So if you loved Hung Up (and honestly, who didn’t?), you’ll probably want to dust off your disco ball and prepare to sweat through at least one IKEA rug in your living room next year.

RELATED: Madonna Ditches Fillers — Credits Her 29-Year-Old Boyfriend 💋✨

A Record-Breaking Career

Of course, this isn’t just “new album” news—it’s Madonna news. She’s the best-selling female artist of all time, with over 400 million records sold worldwide. She’s outlasted trends, TikTok, and three generations of pop stars trying to copy her blueprint.

Oh, and she casually left Warner back in 2007 to sign a massive deal with Live Nation… but like any good diva, she’s come full circle. Because let’s be real, only Madonna could leave, return, and still make headlines like she never left.

What to Expect

Will the new album top Ray of Light? Will it give us another viral TikTok dance? Or will it just be the soundtrack to us crying in the club because we’re old enough to remember buying her CDs at HMV?

Whatever it is, one thing’s for sure: Madonna is still the reigning queen of reinvention. Until then, cue Vogue and practice your mirror poses. You’re going to need them.