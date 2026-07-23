Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Estate Is at the Centre of a Family Legal Battle

Nearly a year after the tragic death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, a legal dispute has emerged over the late actor's estate.

Warner, who was best known for playing Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died in July 2025 after drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica. He was 54.

Now, his widow, Tenisha Warner, has filed a court petition against Warner's mother, arguing that an estate plan created nearly 30 years ago no longer reflected his family or his wishes.

According to court documents obtained by U.S. media outlets, Warner's 1996 family trust leaves 70% of his assets to his mother, with the remaining 30% split between his late father and his half-sister.

RELATED: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner: Beloved Star of The Cosby Show Dies at 54

Tenisha says that trust was created when Malcolm was just 26 years old, long before the couple met, married, or had their now 9-year-old daughter.

She says Malcolm had intended to update his estate plan but passed away before he was able to do so.

In the filing, Tenisha is also seeking compensation for other financial matters, including claims involving an alleged life insurance policy that she says was never put in place, as well as other payments she believes were owed during their marriage.

Altogether, she's asking the court to award at least $1.2 million from the family trust.

It's important to note that these are allegations made in court filings, and the claims have yet to be decided by a judge.

It's also a reminder of something many people put off, updating your will.

Because life changes.

You get married, have kids, buy a house... and somehow your paperwork still says your favourite possession is a PlayStation 2 and your emergency contact is your college roommate.

Estate planning isn't exactly a fun Saturday afternoon...But it's a whole lot easier than leaving your family to sort it out in court.