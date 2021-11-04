Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson Is A Must-See Documentary!

It is one of the most infamous moments of live television and it has now been turned into a documentary.

The new doc shows the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show in which Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast while they were performing his hit “Rock Your Body.” Timberlake has since maintained it as “a wardrobe malfunction.”

According to Deadline, the documentary examines “the racial and cultural currents that collided on the Super Bowl stage, and explores how the incident impacted one of the most successful pop musicians in history.”

Malfunction comes ahead of the January premiere of JANET, a four-hour documentary made with Jackson’s cooperation, for U.S. cable channels A&E and Lifetime.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson is set to premiere Nov. 19 on U.S. cable channel FX and streaming service Hulu. (A Canadian broadcaster/streamer has not yet been announced.)