Man Arrested For Break-In Attempt at Taylor Swift’s New York Home!

It happens all the time in Taylor's World!

By Dirt/Divas

This time, there was another break-in attempt by a man near Taylor Swift’s Tribeca home.

According to police, a man was arrested on Saturday for a failed break-in attempt in the afternoon. Although it’s unclear if it was Taylor’s home the man tried to get into.

The Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts when Swift wasn’t there, including some by alleged stalkers.

TAYLOR SWIFT BEATS ELVIS PRESLEY’S SOLO RECORD FOR MOST WEEKS AT NO.1 ON BILLBOARD 200

According to the Toronto Sun, in 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap, police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

