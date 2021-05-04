Man Builds Poop Wall After Property Dispute with Neighbour

The story goes, that two men have been beefing about farmland.

One of the farmers decided to devise a smelly way to resolve the property dispute by erecting a 250-foot-long wall of cow poop between their homes.

When one farmer confronted the other about the crappy construction, the poo-petrator said, “It’s not a poop wall. It’s a compost fence.”

Despite the complaints, officials are reportedly unable to tear down the disgusting wall as it’s technically on the neighbour’s property.

