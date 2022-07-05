Man Found On Taylor’s Property Brought Up On Stalker Charges

A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to Taylor Swift.

The man entered two of Taylor’s properties, the first in New York on March 26th and a second time on June 12th. The man remained at Taylor’s residential buildings unlawfully before security asked him to leave.

He was arrested on Friday.

Swift, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition.