Man From England Has Cheese Addiction That Costs Him Over 60K A Year!

Mark King, a 54-year-old woodyard worker from Maidstone, Kent, in England, has a bizarre addiction to cheddar cheese. Over the years, he has spent more than $60,000 on his favourite dairy product, consuming at least two blocks of it daily.

His obsession with cheese goes so far that he will put an entire block of it into a single sandwich. Mark has even expressed his willingness to eat four blocks of cheese a day, although his wife Tracey, 49, would not let him.

Is This Unhealthy?

Surprisingly, doctors claim that despite his excessive cheese consumption, Mark is perfectly healthy. He even boasts a six-pack after acclimating his body to the dairy product.

Mark is not picky about eating cheese with every meal, except for macaroni and cheese and cauliflower cheese, which he avoids as they are not cheesy enough for his liking.