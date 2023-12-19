Man Robs Barrie Convenience Store Wearing a Batman Mask!

Barrie police say a man wearing a Batman mask robbed a Cundles Road West convenience store.

Police responded to the call around 5:00 a.m. on Monday after the suspect obtained a small amount of money from the cash register and fled the store on foot.

“Reports indicated the suspect was armed with an axe as he ran westbound from the store,” police said in a news release. “A perimeter was set up and a canine track was conducted, only to be lost in the parking lot of the Bayfield Mall.”

The suspect is described as white, 5’8″, and he was wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket and dark pants.